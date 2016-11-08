CLOSE
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Come To Major Divorce Decision

They agreed one at least one thing.

61st Annual Cannes Film Festival - The Exchange Premiere

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty

After weeks of irrational reports about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s tarnished relationship, the former couple has finally come to a custody agreement regarding their six children.

According to reports, all the children will remain in Angelina’s custody, as her main concern has always been the safety and well being of her kids. However, a source says the couple didn’t “settle” on anything regarding their children and that there is no change in the status of their previous voluntary agreement.

In a statement to the public, a representative for Jolie said, “We can confirm that childcare professionals have encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides over a week ago. In accordance with this agreement, the six children will stay in their mother’s custody, and the children will continue therapeutic visits with their father. This has been determined by childcare professionals to be in the children’s best interest.”

The statement was released just days after Brad filed for joint custody of his children, counteracting Angelina’s request for sole custody. It continued on, “We are not in a position to discuss the details. We hope now that it is clear that the events which led to the dissolution filing involved minor children and their well being, there will be understanding of the sensitivity of the family situation. We believe that all sides are committed to healing the family and ask for your consideration during this difficult time.”

Brad has reportedly only seen his kids twice since Angelina filed for divorce two months ago.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Come To Major Divorce Decision was originally published on globalgrind.com

