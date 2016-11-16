Mariah Carey Previews New MAC Cosmetics Holiday Collection

Mariah Carey is having a very eventful year. Between getting engaged, shooting a new reality show, breaking off her engagement, headlining VH1’s holiday Divas concert special and gearing up for her reality show debut in December, she has definitely had a lot on her plate. The latest news involving the diva extraordinaire is her collaboration with MAC Cosmetics.

MAC Cosmetics and celebrity collaborations go hand-in-hand, so the Mariah Carey partnership makes perfect sense. The elusive chanteuse herself has always been big on over-the-top glamour and fabulousness, and her makeup collection is all that rolled into one. So this is the perfect time for all you lambs out there to get your coins together for Mimi’s collection that is arriving just in time for the holidays. E! has further details about the collection, including product details.

Via E! Online:

After teasing it for more than a year, Mariah Carey has finally released her holiday collection with MAC Cosmetics, and the advertisements so far are everything Mimi—glitter and sparkles and diamonds, oh my! In the first photo, the singer lays on a bed of diamonds, wearing a sparkling bodysuit that shows off her beautiful curves and provides ample cleavage. She rests her chin in her manicured hand, smiling as her diamond necklace rests against her chest.

In the second photo, we’re given a peak at a few products from the line, which appear to include a lipstick (complete with a butterfly imprint), bronzer and eye shadow palette. All of the products maintain the same theme of silver glitter and gold.

Both MAC and Mariah shared the teaser photos on Twitter. Mimi wrote, “I’m so excited to finally share my full @MACcosmetics collection – coming in December! Add it to your holiday wish list #MACMariahCarey.”The makeup company also added, “The elusive chanteuse & ‘songbird supreme’ is back! @MariahCarey brings all you’ll ever want with #MACMariahCarey, coming in December.”

Mariah Carey’s full collection with MAC Cosmetics is set to be released this December, however the exact date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can catch weekly glimpses of the singer when her reality show Mariah’s World debuts on E! on December 4th.

