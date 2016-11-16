CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

TRENDING: Is Faith Evans Joining LHHATL?, Jay Z Sued & More

Leave a comment
Puff Daddy And Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour At The Forum In Inglewood, CA

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Faith Evans is reportedly joining ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.’

In case you missed it, rumors she and Stevie J were dating began swirling earlier this year.

According to HollywoodUnlocked, Faith won’t be an official cast member of the popular franchise, but making a few appearances in scenes with Stevie.

Stevie and Faith, who go back to their early Bad Boy days, fueled rumors when they posed together for a photo. We have a feeling Faith has more sense than to mess with messy a** Stevie J.

Is This Apollo’s Fiancee?

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Presents: 'A Mother's Love' at the Rialto Center For The Arts In Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Earlier this week, we reported on Apollo Nida’s alleged engagement to an anonymous woman, who will be making an appearance on this season of RHOA. While Bravo is attempting to keep her identity secret, to boost ratings of course, the folks over at TheShadeRoom shared this photo of a woman named Sherien kissing a magazine cover of Apollo.

View this post on Instagram

Oh how much I miss this MAN! 😢❤️

A post shared by Sherien 🌺❤️ (@queensherien) on

She also posted this:

Guess the cat’s out of the bag.

Prince’s Record Label Suing Jay Z

Concerts / Konzerte: Jay Z

Source: Hoch Zwei / Getty

Jay Z put in a $40 million bid to buy Prince’s unreleased music, which Prince’s estate denied. And now, Prince’s record label NPG is suing Jay for illegally streaming Prince’s music on Tidal.

Apparently Tidal was given the rights to stream Prince’s last album, which was scheduled to be released before he died, Hit N Run: Phase 1, but not permission to stream all of his music, TMZ reports.

NPG is suing Roc Nation for copyright infringement.

In other Jay Z news, here he is posing with Diddy and Lebon. We can’t even calculate how many millions are in this picture alone.

 

Jurnee Smollett Bell Shows Off Her Baby Boy

Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

‘Underground’ actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell posted a photo of her baby boy on Instagram and we can just hear our ovaries screaming.

The new mom looks like she’s back to her slender frame and enjoying motherhood with her husband Josiah Bell.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Mommy & Me: Adorable Pictures Of Celeb Mamas & Their Kids
0 photos

TRENDING: Is Faith Evans Joining LHHATL?, Jay Z Sued & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Faith Evans , Jay Z , Jurnee Smollett-Bell , Prince , Stevie J.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close