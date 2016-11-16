TRENDING: Is Faith Evans Joining LHHATL?, Jay Z Sued & More

Faith Evans is reportedly joining ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.’

In case you missed it, rumors she and Stevie J were dating began swirling earlier this year.

According to HollywoodUnlocked, Faith won’t be an official cast member of the popular franchise, but making a few appearances in scenes with Stevie.

Stevie and Faith, who go back to their early Bad Boy days, fueled rumors when they posed together for a photo. We have a feeling Faith has more sense than to mess with messy a** Stevie J.

Is This Apollo’s Fiancee?

Earlier this week, we reported on Apollo Nida’s alleged engagement to an anonymous woman, who will be making an appearance on this season of RHOA. While Bravo is attempting to keep her identity secret, to boost ratings of course, the folks over at TheShadeRoom shared this photo of a woman named Sherien kissing a magazine cover of Apollo.

She also posted this:

Guess the cat’s out of the bag.

Prince’s Record Label Suing Jay Z

Jay Z put in a $40 million bid to buy Prince’s unreleased music, which Prince’s estate denied. And now, Prince’s record label NPG is suing Jay for illegally streaming Prince’s music on Tidal.

Apparently Tidal was given the rights to stream Prince’s last album, which was scheduled to be released before he died, Hit N Run: Phase 1, but not permission to stream all of his music, TMZ reports.

NPG is suing Roc Nation for copyright infringement.

In other Jay Z news, here he is posing with Diddy and Lebon. We can’t even calculate how many millions are in this picture alone.

Jurnee Smollett Bell Shows Off Her Baby Boy

‘Underground’ actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell posted a photo of her baby boy on Instagram and we can just hear our ovaries screaming.

The new mom looks like she’s back to her slender frame and enjoying motherhood with her husband Josiah Bell.

