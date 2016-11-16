Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Named 2016’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ By “PEOPLE” Magazine

Every year PEOPLE magazine bestows the honor of “Sexiest Man Alive” to the most desirable, drool-worthy man in Hollywood and this year’s honoree is all man is the best way possible. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not only crushing box-office records with his films, he can now add the “Sexiest Man Alive” title to his list of accomplishments.

If you love his rippling muscles, charming demeanor or his ability to simultaneously make you laugh and scare you a bit, then you will be very happy to know that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not only the newest “Sexiest Man Alive,” but he also graces the cover of PEOPLE magazine’s annual issue in just a T-shirt and a sexy, come-hither stare. If you can manage to tear yourself away from gorgeous cover, you’ll find a nice exclusive interview with PEOPLE about how he feels about the honor and much more.

Via PEOPLE:

[Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson] is a big box-office draw — but it’s his even bigger heart that made the “Moana” star this year’s Sexiest Man Alive! So what did the former WWE champ, 44, think when he first heard about his latest title?

“I said, ‘That’s awesome.’ And then what went through my mind was just how cool and exciting it is,” Johnson tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “And then I thought, ‘Wow, we’ve pretty much reached the pinnacle.’ I’m not quite too sure where we go from here. I’ve done it all, this is it.” To celebrate his title – and his upcoming Disney role – Johnson is making his Sexiest Man Alive debut Tuesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (check local listings for time). At 6’5″ and 245 lbs., the Herculean star insists that becoming comfortable in his own skin “took a lot of time.”

As for what his millions of fans find sexy about him now, Johnson has a few guesses. “This is the kind of question that gets me into trouble,” he says. “Ah, a sense of humor. And I think probably just not trying to be sexy and just being cool and confident in your movies. I think with a lot of my fans, I’ve gotten to a very, very cool place where there’s a direct line between the man they know off-screen and the man they see on-screen.” He’s also convinced that his grooming habits might have something to do with it. “It starts with the skin,” he says with a laugh. “We’ve only got one face. You’ve got to take care of it. So I exfoliate.”

To get your hands on a copy of PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue it will be available on newsstands this Friday.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Named 2016’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ By “PEOPLE” Magazine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com