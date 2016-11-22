CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Angela Bassett Joins The Cast Of Ryan Coogler’s ‘Black Panther’

Plus, get your Blaxploitation classic on with the new "Black Netflix" and "Hamilton" actor says that cast statement to Pence was not harassment.

Leave a comment

Then & Now: Angela Bassett Has Aged Flawlessly
Premiere Of Focus Features' 'London Has Fallen' - Arrivals
10 photos

As if the upcomingBlack Panther” movie wasn’t LIT enough—director Ryan Coogler has tapped Golden Globe-winning actress Angela Bassett to join his all-star cast.

According to The Wrap, the “American Horror Story” star will play Ramonda, mother to royal superhero T’Challa, a.k.a. Black Panther. “Black Panther” also stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira. The anticipating film will open wide on February 16, 2018.

And clearly folks are here for this:

Bassett can also be seen in the recent Acorn TV/Starz period drama “Close to the Enemy.”

‘Black Netflix’ Coming To A Living Room Near You

Couple watching television with popcorn on sofa

Source: David Jakle / Getty

Go right ahead and take “Netflix and chill” to a whole new level with Brown Sugar.

Calling itself “Netflix but Blacker,” the new streaming service geared was created by the makers of Bounce TV and will feature films including Shaft, The Mack, Foxy Brown, Super Fly, I’m Gonna Git You Sucka and other Blaxploitation classics, Hip-Hop Wired reported.

These movies are entertaining and fun, but they were also empowering to the black community as they depicted African-Americans as strong leading characters and heroes for the first time,” says Pam Grier via statement.

Want to join in on the fun? Start streaming Brown Sugar either on iTunes or online for a fee of $3.99 a month.

‘Hamilton’ Actor: ‘Conversation Is Not Harassment’

40th Anniversary Of 'A Chorus Line'

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

The star of Hamilton who had choice words for Vice President-elect Mike Pence says that despite President-elect Trump’s demands that they apologize, he has no “sorry” to give.

Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr in the musical and delivered the statement on Friday, told CBS News that all they wanted to was “to stand up and spread a message of love and unity.”

There’s nothing to apologize for,” Dixon told CBS. “Conversation is not harassment.

He also stressed that Pence wasn’t offended and listened to what they had to say.

Art is meant to bring people together, it’s meant to raise consciousness,” Dixon added.

As HelloBeautiful previously reported, on Friday night, Pence was booed by the audience of the hit Broadway hip-hopera and after the show on behalf of the cast and crew, Dixon said the following:

Vice President-elect Pence, welcome. Thank you for joining us at Hamilton – An American Musical. We, sir, are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir. But we hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values, and work on behalf of ALL of us,” he said.

Of course, Trump got his Twitter fingers in a tizzy demanding that the cast apologize.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

11 Times Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance Were The Patron Saints Of Black Love
2 photos

Angela Bassett Joins The Cast Of Ryan Coogler’s ‘Black Panther’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Angela Bassett , Black Panther Movie , Donald Trump , Hamilton , Mike Pence , netflix

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close