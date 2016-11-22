Angela Bassett Joins The Cast Of Ryan Coogler’s ‘Black Panther’

As if the upcoming “Black Panther” movie wasn’t LIT enough—director Ryan Coogler has tapped Golden Globe-winning actress Angela Bassett to join his all-star cast.

According to The Wrap, the “American Horror Story” star will play Ramonda, mother to royal superhero T’Challa, a.k.a. Black Panther. “Black Panther” also stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira. The anticipating film will open wide on February 16, 2018.

And clearly folks are here for this:

THE BLACK PANTHER FILM MANAGED TO GET ANGELA BASSETT, LUPITA AND DANAI GURIRA ALL IN ONE FILM I'M SHOOK — ororo munroe (@mistysknight) November 21, 2016

We've wanted you in a Marvel film for YEARS @ImAngelaBassett. We finally have you! — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) November 21, 2016

Angela Bassett Joins Marvel's Black Panther https://t.co/dEULS6uHb2? This movie so black I'm positive a Kardashian is gonna have sex with it — Keldrick Mobley (@KeldrickMobley) November 22, 2016

Bassett can also be seen in the recent Acorn TV/Starz period drama “Close to the Enemy.”

‘Black Netflix’ Coming To A Living Room Near You

Go right ahead and take “Netflix and chill” to a whole new level with Brown Sugar.

Calling itself “Netflix but Blacker,” the new streaming service geared was created by the makers of Bounce TV and will feature films including Shaft, The Mack, Foxy Brown, Super Fly, I’m Gonna Git You Sucka and other Blaxploitation classics, Hip-Hop Wired reported.

“These movies are entertaining and fun, but they were also empowering to the black community as they depicted African-Americans as strong leading characters and heroes for the first time,” says Pam Grier via statement.

Want to join in on the fun? Start streaming Brown Sugar either on iTunes or online for a fee of $3.99 a month.

‘Hamilton’ Actor: ‘Conversation Is Not Harassment’

The star of Hamilton who had choice words for Vice President-elect Mike Pence says that despite President-elect Trump’s demands that they apologize, he has no “sorry” to give.

Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr in the musical and delivered the statement on Friday, told CBS News that all they wanted to was “to stand up and spread a message of love and unity.”

“There’s nothing to apologize for,” Dixon told CBS. “Conversation is not harassment.”

He also stressed that Pence wasn’t offended and listened to what they had to say.

“Art is meant to bring people together, it’s meant to raise consciousness,” Dixon added.

Tonight, VP-Elect Mike Pence attended #HamiltonBway. After the show, @BrandonVDixon delivered the following statement on behalf of the show. pic.twitter.com/Jsg9Q1pMZs — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) November 19, 2016

As HelloBeautiful previously reported, on Friday night, Pence was booed by the audience of the hit Broadway hip-hopera and after the show on behalf of the cast and crew, Dixon said the following:

“Vice President-elect Pence, welcome. Thank you for joining us at Hamilton – An American Musical. We, sir, are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir. But we hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values, and work on behalf of ALL of us,” he said.

Of course, Trump got his Twitter fingers in a tizzy demanding that the cast apologize.

