Kanye West Reportedly Hospitalized After Cancelling ‘Saint Pablo’ Tour Dates

Rapper Kanye West was reportedly admitted to the hospital after being checked by a physician for sleep deprivation, TMZ reports.

According to the news site, cops responded to a welfare check call from his residence at around 1:20 pm PST. He wasn’t home at the time of the call, but when he returned paramedics ended up transporting him to the hospital by ambulance.

TMZ reports the rapper did not go willingly—he was allegedly restrained while being transported.

His hospitalization comes amid controversy over his cancelled ‘Saint Pablo’ tour dates, and his recent slew of on stage rants aimed at Hillary Clinton, Jay-Z, and Beyonce.

He is currently being treated at UCLA Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation.

This November marked the 9 year anniversary of his mother, Donda’s death.

This is a developing story.

