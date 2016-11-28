CVS Employees Lock Themselves In Backroom, Call 911 After Black Customers Ask To Buy Cheese

We can’t drive, laugh or fly while Black—and now we can’t buy dairy either?

That seems to be the moral of a recent story about two Black customers who went into a local CVS store looking for cheese slices. According to WATE NEWS, Ricky Berry and his roommate Philip Blackwell went to the drugstore in Carytown, Virginia, looking for the dairy item.

It all started out pretty normal: The two asked the store’s employees if they had what they looking for, and they were told “no.” And then that’s when things got strange. Blackwell said that all of a sudden, the employees just disappeared.

“We looked around for probably 30, 45 minutes and we couldn’t find anybody,” Blackwell said, saying that there was another customer who was trying to buy Oragel for a bad tooth, to no avail.

Then to the young men’s surprise, the police showed up out of nowhere. They quickly explained what happened to the officer and were told that someone called 911 on them. The officer walked around the store and found the employees huddled in the back room with the doors locked.

Sigh.

“He was laughing with us because, like, this is how weird, apocalyptic movies start,” Berry said.

But then after making a few calls, the officer told Berry and Blackwell that they had to leave the store.

“We’re being kicked out because they were scared of us and hiding,” Berry said, “He just told us that we need to leave premises or else we would be arrested for trespassing and that flipped the script on all of us. We had no idea what was going on.”

Afterwards, the two men called the store manager, but their calls were not returned. However, a spokesperson for the drugstore recently apologized to Berry and Blackwell for the incident and stressed that the employee who called the police will be interviewed and possibly retrained, WATE noted.

You know this ridiculous situation would almost be funny, if this type of unsubstianed fear of Black people didn’t historically lead to our death.

