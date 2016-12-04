It’s no secret that Ginuwine has a lot of kids. In fact, he has 7 daughters and 2 sons, bringing his total children to 9 total.

However, what may surprise fans is that fact that the heartthrob wants more kids. During his backstage interview with Kelly Mac during the 2016 Holiday Affair in Indianapolis, Indiana, he admitted that he would like 3 or 4 more kids.

Although he said he plans for the next set of kids to be with the same woman.

Watch the video above to see what Ginuwine loves about being father and why he wants more kids.

EXCLUSIVE: Ginuwine Says He Wants 3 Or 4 More Kids [VIDEO] was originally published on Tlcnaptown.com