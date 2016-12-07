Musiq Soulchild Is Going On Tour To Promote Awareness For Alzheimers

11-time Grammy nominee Musiq Soulchild has teamed up with Lyfe Jennings, Avery Sunshine and more to help raise awareness about Alzheimers. He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about what to expect form show and much more.

“It’s not only for patients but it’s for the caregivers. You have to have somebody to look out for these people.”

The 22-city NuSoul Revival Tour is making stops all over country including Dallas, Norfolk, Jacksonville and Columbus, Ohio.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

