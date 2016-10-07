It’s very rare that a legend like Sade makes headlines for things that aren’t about her iconic music, but today’s news isn’t fully about her.
The star’s 20-year-old daughter Mackalia ‘Ila’ Adu has officially begun transitioning from a female to a male. Although her Grammy Award-winning mom lives a reclusive life, Mackalia has been very open about her desire to change genders. She took to Instagram to let people know that she’s started taking the necessary shots, or hormone replacement therapy, to transition, saying, “Today is the first day of the rest of my life.”
View this post on Instagram
Ila, the daughter of legendary singer #SadeAdu, begins her medical transition into a man.#transgender #instablogger#mcb#instagram#blogger#instanews#instalike#instagrammers#instablogger#instablog#instagood#instablogging#hollywood#socialmedia#epicblogger#gossipblogger#worldblogger#worldnews##instadaily#kimkardashian #kanyewest#zaynmalik #amberrose#kyliejenner #instamood#alllivesmatter
The super private Miss Adu has not spoken out about her daughter’s transition, and judging by her tight grip on her personal life, we doubt that she will.
Congrats to Mackalia.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- So Sweet: Watch Toni Braxton’s Two Sons At Her Hospital Bedside
- Janet Jackson Spotted With Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]
- Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men Sings The Real (Offensive) “Star Spangle Banner” [AUDIO]
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
SOURCE: Madamenoir | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram
Sade’s Daughter Comes Out As A Transgender Man was originally published on globalgrind.com