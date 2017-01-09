The Watts Hot Report: Golden Globes Highlights

GOLDEN GLOBES HIGHLIGHTS

The Winners…

The Golden Globes took place last night and it was a great night for black actors.

Viola Davis won Best Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture for “Fences.”

Tracee Ellis Ross won Best Actress In A Television Series-Musical or Comedy. This is the first time an African American actress has taken home this honor in 33 years.

“Atlanta” won Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy.

“Moonlight” won Best Motion Picture, Drama.

Donald Glover took home Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Best Acceptance Speech…

Meryl Streep gave a compelling acceptance speech as she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award. She pulverized Donald Trump without ever uttering his name. Meryl is definitely invited to the cookout. Hell, she can have the last piece of chicken.

WTF Moments…

I’m still scratching my head trying to figure out how tf Casey Affleck beat out Denzel Washington for Best Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama. Are you kidding me? Now add to that how Nate Parker and his phenomenal film “The Birth of A Nation” were snubbed behind old rape allegations, of which he was acquitted. Yet, Casey Affleck was accused of sexual harassment and verbal abuse and settled out of court and not only has a seat at the table but walks away with an award. Come on son!

Hidden Fences??? WTF??? I guess all black movies are the same. Red carpet journalist, you’ve got to do better. Pharrell’s face is priceless.