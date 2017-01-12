The First Family’s 4-year-old dog Sunny had a bad day earlier this week.

According to TMZ, the female Portuguese Water Dog bit a young woman who was visiting the White House on Monday. The 18-year-old was petting Sunny and went in for a kiss, when she got bit right under her eye.

As President Obama prepares to leave office, First Dog Sunny bites White House guest (PHOTO) https://t.co/MAGkDNQhss — TMZ (@TMZ) January 12, 2017

The site reports, “We’re told the Obamas’ family physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, checked her out and decided she needed stitches.

She’s gonna be okay, but we’re told she’ll likely have a small scar … which upset her. She posted various pics of the injury and her visit to Dr. Jackson on social media.”

The site also notes, “The bite is out of character for the breed, which typically is not aggressive in family situations. The Obamas have 2 Portuguese Water Dogs — 8-year-old Bo has the title, ‘First Dog.’”

See the photo of the young woman’s injury here, plus more from the First Dogs in the gallery below.

This White House Resident Lashed Out At A Visitor was originally published on globalgrind.com