National
Worth The Wait: Ciara Graces Cover Of Cosmopolitan South Africa, Talks Intimacy With Russell Wilson

Singer Ciara is featured on the February cover for Cosmopolitan, South African edition looking as beautiful as ever. The Mommy-to-be discussed being a newly wed to NFL player Russell Wilson and talks about the importance of laying down a foundation in a relationship before getting intimate. Ciara also spills the beans on why she stayed abstinent until her wedding night, even though she had a child from her previous relationship with rapper and ex-fiancé Future.

Honored. Thanks @Cosmopolitansa ❤

The entertainer had a lot of insight to share on her experience with abstinence, stating it wasn’t easy, but it was worth it and advises women to make the best decision possible for themselves. She also hopes that her experience will help other women.

“I think that people can learn from your experiences when they happen in front of the world,” she says. “You never know what someone else is going through, and you never know how sharing your situation might help them with theirs.”

As usual, Ciara looks beautiful on the cover with tussled blond-teased hair and a coral tank top. You can check out more shots and footage of Ciara on the scene on their website.

Worth The Wait: Ciara Graces Cover Of Cosmopolitan South Africa, Talks Intimacy With Russell Wilson was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

