Anita Baker Announces Retirement From Music

Legendary singer Anita Baker has announced that she is retired from music.

The “Sweet Love” award winning vocalist and songwriter shared this news with the world via her Twitter account last week.

Baker will be celebrating her 59th birthday on January 26th and she also shared that retiring from music was 1 of many goals she has.

Jan 26th will celebrate my 59th BDay (lord willing) retirement was 1 of many goals/dreams #SuchaBlessing🎁 pic.twitter.com/7m1HTfy6gR — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 12, 2017

She will still be writing music and recording but from the looks of her twitter timeline, you can tell she is enjoying beach life and quality time with her sons.

I still love 2 write & record music… its part of my DNA😊But, im on a different road. #BeachBum😆 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 12, 2017

Priorities change😊 capturing this moment in time, while just eating lunch, is As appreciated as any previous or subsequent trophy🎁#Presence pic.twitter.com/TEaDOTQXMP — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 15, 2017

Baker’s last release was in 2012 (can you believe that?) when she covered Tyrese’s “Lately” and later her single “Sweetest Dreams”.

There were rumors circulating about a new project, but you might as well pull out those classic albums because Baker has gracefully bowed out of the game.

