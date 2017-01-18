CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Anita Baker Announces Retirement From Music

Leave a comment
anita baker retired from music

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Legendary singer Anita Baker has announced that she is retired from music.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The “Sweet Love” award winning vocalist and songwriter shared this news with the world via her Twitter account last week.

Baker will be celebrating her 59th birthday on January 26th and she also shared that retiring from music was 1 of many goals she has.

She will still be writing music and recording but from the looks of her twitter timeline, you can tell she is enjoying beach life and quality time with her sons.

Baker’s last release was in 2012 (can you believe that?) when she covered Tyrese’s “Lately” and later her single “Sweetest Dreams”.

RELATED: Anita Baker Vs. Cheryl Lynn: This Is What It Looks Like When You’re Too Damn Old For Twitter Beef

RELATED: Anita Baker Responds To Her Arrest Warrant: ‘Devil Sho Is Busy’

There were rumors circulating about a new project, but you might as well pull out those classic albums because Baker has gracefully bowed out of the game.

18 Candid Photos Of Aaliyah For Her 38th Birthday

18 photos Launch gallery

18 Candid Photos Of Aaliyah For Her 38th Birthday

Continue reading 18 Candid Photos Of Aaliyah For Her 38th Birthday

18 Candid Photos Of Aaliyah For Her 38th Birthday

Anita Baker Announces Retirement From Music was originally published on Majicatl.com

Anita Baker

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close