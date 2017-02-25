CLOSE
Living His Best Life: Barack Obama And Malia Had A Daddy-Daughter Date

Former President Barack Obama took his daughter Malia out for a daddy-daughter Broadway date on Friday. The pair enjoyed Arthur Miller’s The Price, a play starring Danny DeVito, Mark Ruffalo, John Turturro, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht at the American Airlines Theatre in New York City.

While their presence was said to be “fairly unnoticed”, a small crowd cheered for them when they left the theater.

The Roundabout Theatre Company also tweeted a photo of the Obamas with the cast, writing, “We are so honored to have had President @barackobama in our theater this evening for #ThePriceBway!”

Earlier in the day the former commaneder-in-chief was spotted at Starbucks in the city, where a large crowd waited outside to cheer him into his convoy.

The visit comes after a taking much needed vacation with his wife, Michelle, in the Virgin Islands with billionaire, Richard Branson. During the trip Obama was seen swimming, walking on the beach and kitesurfing.

Moral of story: We still miss you!!

Living His Best Life: Barack Obama And Malia Had A Daddy-Daughter Date was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

