Baltimore Business Owner Donates His Entire Auto Repair Shop

Here’s something you don’t see everyday…

Jerry Greeff, a business owner in Baltimore, is donating his One Stop Auto Shop to help keep the community afloat. The decision came after he and his wife Pam decided he should retire after a streak of hard work – it’s been 10 years since he last took a vacation, according to wypr.org.

Greeff tried selling the auto shop but wasn’t getting any offers from buyers who would continue to run the business. Because he was passionate about the field and didn’t want his employees to lose their jobs, that’s when he decided to donate his entire multimillion-dollar business to the Vehicles For Change nonprofit he’d previously donated cars to.

Vehicles For Change fixes up the cars, teaches ex-offenders how to repair them and sell them at an affordable cost for low-income families.

Kudos to you, Mr. Greeff!

