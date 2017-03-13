CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Cancel Baltimore Concert

Leave a comment

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey were set to perform at Royal Farms Arena on March 15, but the concert has been canceled due to Richie’s recent knee surgery.

“When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body,” Richie said in a statement. “Unfortunately, my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100 percent ready to start the tour next month. I don’t want to disappoint my fans, and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”

He and Mariah Carey’s “All the Hits” tour dates have been rescheduled, but shortened due to each of their tight schedules. Baltimore didn’t make the new list of tour stops, but nearby cities have. See the rescheduled tour dates below…

SEE ALSO:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

All the Hits Rescheduled Tour Dates

July 21 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

July 22 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 27 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

July 30 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

July 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

August 3 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 4 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

August 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

August 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

August 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinity Energy Arena

August 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

August 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 24 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

August 26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 1 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

September 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

September 5 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

Singers Whose Voices Have Gotten Better…Or Worse
12 photos
Lionel Richie , mariah carey

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close