Watch: Man Who Went Viral For Stopping Two Teens From Fighting Is Honored

Even a famous sports star took notice.

Source: Andy 445 / Getty

As reported earlier this week, a man’s successful attempt at deescalating a fight between two teens was caught on video. Along with the footage going viral, celebrities and the Atlantic City council have taken notice.

On Wednesday, the man was revealed to be 27-year-old Ibn Ali. The father of five was honored by the Atlantic City council in New Jersey for his youth intervention. Atlantic City Councilman Marty Small said, “You’re now talking about a video that was seen by over 12 million people in less than 24 hours and it’s a positive video.” He continues, “Normally videos that go viral are very negative. Very harmful to people. He stepped up and was a real man about the situation and he made Atlantic City look great.”

Since Ali’s video was posted, it has been viewed by over 20 million people and has over 700,000 shares. 

Even LeBron James praised Ali’s actions.

Ali was a former high school football player and he’s currently taking college courses. The two teens involved in the fight were also honored by the Atlantic City council. In Ali’s speech he talked about his mother, saying, “When I was young I grew up in the projects… When I would get on punishment she would make me read books.” He further spoke on how it saddened him to see the two teens fight. With tears in his eyes, he insisted his actions “should be the norm and it should be regular.” He even thanked the parents of the two teens who decided to resolve their issues non-violently. You can watch his moving words below.

