Welp. If you thought Janet Hubert was going to sit quietly by while Will Smith, Alfonso Riberio, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Reid and Jospeh McCall, you thought wrong.
Monday a photo posted by Riberio went viral after most of the cast of the Fresh Prince went to lunch. Noticeably missing was Hubert, affectionately known as ‘Dark Skin Aunt Viv’.
Hubert took to Facebook to slam the reunion, even calling a few of the cast ‘ass wipes’ and ‘media ho’s’.
Well ouch!
Celebrity Co-Stars Reunited!
Celebrity Co-Stars Reunited!
1. Keke Palmer and Niecy Nash1 of 15
2. Brandy and Hosea Chanchez2 of 15
3. Raven Symone and Adrienne Bailon3 of 15
4. Gabrielle Union, Robinne Lee and Essence Atkins4 of 15
5. Tracee Ellis Ross and Mara Brock Akil5 of 15
6. Ludacris, Usher and Lil' Jon6 of 15
7. Tyrese and The Rock7 of 15
8. Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton8 of 15
9. Monica Brown and Vanessa Bryant9 of 15
10. Kandi Burruss and Jermaine Dupri10 of 15
11. Teyana Taylor and Bow Wow (Shad Moss)11 of 15
12. Tia Mowry-Hardict and Brittany Daniels12 of 15
13. Meagan Good and Will Ferrell13 of 15
14. Brandy and Maksim14 of 15
15. Kevin Hart, Regina Hall and Sanaa Lathan15 of 15
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: Huffington Post Live screenshot)
Janet Hubert Slams ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion, Calls Alfonso Ribero ‘Ass Wipe’? was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com