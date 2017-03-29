Welp. If you thought Janet Hubert was going to sit quietly by while Will Smith, Alfonso Riberio, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Reid and Jospeh McCall, you thought wrong.

Monday a photo posted by Riberio went viral after most of the cast of the Fresh Prince went to lunch. Noticeably missing was Hubert, affectionately known as ‘Dark Skin Aunt Viv’.

Hubert took to Facebook to slam the reunion, even calling a few of the cast ‘ass wipes’ and ‘media ho’s’.

Well ouch!

(Photo Source: Huffington Post Live screenshot)

Janet Hubert Slams ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion, Calls Alfonso Ribero ‘Ass Wipe’? was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com