Baltimore’s Dr. Shana O. Ntiri Lists Facts That Could Save Your Life

As we prepare for our first annual Survivor Soul Stroll to benefit breast cancer research and awareness, Dr. Shana O. Ntiri (Medical Director at Baltimore City Cancer Program) sat down with Magic 95.9’s April Watts to talk about breast cancers risks, stats and what her organization offers to help. The disease is more common in women, but it affects the whole family. Will you support our community in Radio One’s (92Q, Magic 95.9, Praise 106.1, WOLB1010, Spirit 1400) upcoming walk?

Walk in memory of a loved one, in support of survivors or if you’re a survivor yourself. Whatever your walk is or whoever you’re walking for, we recognize it, and invite you to take a stroll as a community in an easy 2 mile walk along Baltimore’s beautiful waterfront promenade (3001 Boston Street).

When you register, be sure to join the team of your favorite on-air personality!

WHAT: Survivor Soul Stroll

WHEN: May 13, 2017 at 8 a.m.

WHERE: Canton Waterfront Park

Breast Cancer Awareness: Baltimore Acknowledges "Pink Fridays" 11 photos Launch gallery Breast Cancer Awareness: Baltimore Acknowledges "Pink Fridays" 1. Ready to get LIT on this Friday. Make sure you rock out with me #KelsInTheAfternoon on @92qjamsbmore. I'm sending a couple folks to see Gucci on Oct 14th. And yes, I'm rocking my pink because it's Pink Friday #QPinkFriday. I'll see you at 2p. #CandaceStrong Source: 1 of 11 2. Pink sneaks in honor of all the Pink Warriors who have survived, still fighting and loss the fight to breast cancer. Sending support, love and prayers for all of you. #QPinkFriday #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth #PinkWarriors Source: 2 of 11 3. @urbaninformer #qpinkfriday #pinkfriday #painttheTownPink #breastcancer Source: 3 of 11 4. #qpinkfriday #pinkfriday #paintthetownpink #breastcancer @92q Source: 4 of 11 5. #pinkfriday Source: 5 of 11 6. I rock and wear my pink ribbon all month long to support this beautiful woman on the right. When the doctor said you must get both breast removed as a woman I can understand why you was devastated but you accepted it, stayed strong and ALWAYS managed to keep smiling. #myBFF #mymomma #savethetatas #shesmysuvivor #remission #Qpinkfridays Source: 6 of 11 7. #qpinkfriday #breastcancerawareness #TRUTH @truthoutfitters a portion of proceeds go to Susan G Komem Source: 7 of 11 8. @talyadj #qpinkfriday #breastcancerawareness Source: 8 of 11 9. #qpinkfriday Source: 9 of 11 10. #qpinkfriday Source: 10 of 11 11. Support the cause #breastcancerawareness #TRUTH Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Breast Cancer Awareness: Baltimore Acknowledges “Pink Fridays” Breast Cancer Awareness: Baltimore Acknowledges "Pink Fridays"

Baltimore’s Dr. Shana O. Ntiri Lists Facts That Could Save Your Life was originally published on 92q.com