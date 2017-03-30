CLOSE
breast cancer
HomeBreast Cancer

Baltimore’s Dr. Shana O. Ntiri Lists Facts That Could Save Your Life

Leave a comment

.

As we prepare for our first annual Survivor Soul Stroll to benefit breast cancer research and awareness, Dr. Shana O. Ntiri (Medical Director at Baltimore City Cancer Program) sat down with Magic 95.9’s April Watts to talk about breast cancers risks, stats and what her organization offers to help. The disease is more common in women, but it affects the whole family. Will you support our community in Radio One’s (92Q, Magic 95.9, Praise 106.1, WOLB1010, Spirit 1400) upcoming walk?

survivor soul stroll button

Walk in memory of a loved one, in support of survivors or if you’re a survivor yourself. Whatever your walk is or whoever you’re walking for, we recognize it, and invite you to take a stroll as a community in an easy 2 mile walk along Baltimore’s beautiful waterfront promenade (3001 Boston Street).

When you register, be sure to join the team of your favorite on-air personality!

WHAT: Survivor Soul Stroll

WHEN: May 13, 2017 at 8 a.m.

WHERE: Canton Waterfront Park

Survivor Soul Stroll flyer

Baltimore Honors Pink Friday - Squirrel Wyde

Breast Cancer Awareness: Baltimore Acknowledges "Pink Fridays"

11 photos Launch gallery

Breast Cancer Awareness: Baltimore Acknowledges "Pink Fridays"

Continue reading Breast Cancer Awareness: Baltimore Acknowledges “Pink Fridays”

Breast Cancer Awareness: Baltimore Acknowledges "Pink Fridays"

Baltimore’s Dr. Shana O. Ntiri Lists Facts That Could Save Your Life was originally published on 92q.com

april watts , breast cancer , survivor soul stroll

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close