It’s been an emotional journey, but Olivia Pope handled it with poise, keen fashion and a never-ending supply of fine wine. The cast of the groundbreaking show celebrated #Scandal100 with fun behind the scenes clips from the milestone episode.

Check out Kerry Washington’s celebratory posts when you keep scrolling:

Here’s to another 100 episodes, Gladiators:

Kerry Washington Celebrates #Scandal100 On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Shamika Sanders Posted April 14, 2017

