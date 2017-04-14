CLOSE
Kerry Washington Celebrates #Scandal100 On Instagram

Kerry Washington took to Instagram to celebrate #Scandal100 with behind the scenes footage from last night's episode.

It’s been an emotional journey, but Olivia Pope handled it with poise, keen fashion and a never-ending supply of fine wine. The cast of the groundbreaking show celebrated #Scandal100 with fun behind the scenes clips from the milestone episode.

Check out Kerry Washington’s celebratory posts when you keep scrolling:

#BTS Wedding Glam! #scandal #scandal100

Here’s to another 100 episodes, Gladiators:

