Watch: Tidal Releases A Teaser For Mysterious ‘4:44’ Film Starring Mahershala Ali & Lupita Nyong’o

Conspiracy theories about the ad ranged from Kanye West having new music on the way to Jay Z dropping a new album. During Wednesday’s broadcast of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, a commercial aired that revealed the “4:44” mystery — sort of. Tidal and Sprint have apparently partnered up on a project that features Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover.
Adding fuel to the suspicion, on Thursday morning, Sprint tweeting that customers would have the opportunity for a complimentary six-month Tidal trial. Starting June 9, both new and existing customers can get six months of Tidal for $0.00.
Check out the full trailer above and more info about the Tidal/Sprint partnership here.
