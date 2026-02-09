Marlon Wayans On Staying Funny Staying Working And Raising the Bar

Source: R1 / R1

Marlon Wayans is back outside and he is bringing the laughs with him.

The comedy icon stopped by to talk new projects, legacy, and the long awaited return of the Scary Movie franchise. Wayans confirmed that Scary Movie 6 is officially on the way and hits theaters June 12. According to him, the mission is simple. Make people laugh again.

Wayans said the world is carrying too much toxic energy right now and laughter is the cure. He believes comedy is one of the few things that can still bring unity across cultures, generations, and experiences. From day one on set, the energy was exactly that. Joyful, chaotic, and full of nonstop jokes.

Production may have been business, but Wayans said it felt like a party once the full cast came together. Familiar faces like Regina Hall, Anna Faris, Shawn Wayans, and other longtime collaborators brought the magic back quickly. For Wayans, working with his brother Shawn again after nearly 20 years made the experience even more special.

He admitted that time apart helped them grow. Both came back more confident, more assertive, and more willing to challenge each other creatively. That growth, he says, pushed the movie to another level.

Wayans promises audiences will not be disappointed. He described the film as packed with laughs from every angle, saying each scene delivers multiple punchlines. The goal was to respect the audience and never give less than their best.

Beyond film, Wayans stays sharp by staying on the road. He is performing every weekend, including shows at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. That live feedback keeps him connected to the culture and fuels his creativity.

Wayans also reflected on recent wins, including his NAACP Image Award for Bel Air and the Wayans family Lifetime Achievement Award. While grateful, he says he rarely pauses to celebrate. He is too busy building the legacy.

And with Scary Movie 6 on the way, that legacy is still very much in motion.