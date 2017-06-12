CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly Killed In Atlanta

Rest in peace.

Leave a comment
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
Comedian Charlie Murphy Performs At Stress Factory Comedy Club
15 photos

Unfortunately, a much respected figure in hip hop recently passed away. Former Zulu Nation Minister of Information Grandmaster T.C. Izlam (real name Tony Bell) was killed in Atlanta, according to NYC hip hop promoter Van Silk and DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell. News of T.C. Izlam’s death was told to Silk during one of his usual Facebook Live video posts. Rockwell called him in the middle of the recording and he could be heard saying, “They killed T.C. Izlam, man…they got him. They killed my man.”

T.C. Izlam coined the “Hip-Step” subset of hip hop and he was considered a “little brother” to many pioneers within the culture. HipHopDX spoke to some of these figures on a conference call. It included Kurtis Blow, Grand Mixer DXT, Kool Kyle and Kevie Kev. DJ Kool Red Alert was also on the call, but was too shocked to make a cohesive statement. A reoccurring sentiment was T.C. Izlam’s ability to share knowledge and be a dope M.C.

“T.C. was and is one of the youngsters that came up among us that was a teacher,” DXT said. “He was a well-educated young man and his ambitions to lead and teach were profound. We don’t know what the circumstances are and were, but we know our brother is gonna be missed by the community.”

Kurtis Blow, who made the Tricka Technology album with T.C. Izlam, DJ Krafty Kuts, and A. Skillz, had some words for his lost friend: “We spent a lot of time together on tour. To see him on stage, he shocked and surprised me as a real legitimate force. He wasn’t just an MC. This guy was really good. He was masterful and incredible.” Blow continued, “He made me love hip hop. I knew there were other people who loved it as much as I did and do. He was one of them.”

You can check out T.C Izlam featured on the track “Tricka Technology” below.

R.I.P Grandmaster T.C. Izlam

Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly Killed In Atlanta was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close