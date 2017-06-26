CLOSE
National
#MODELMONDAY: Prince’s Muse, Damaris Lewis Is Making Dreams Come True For High School Teens

7th Annual Project: Aloft Star Finale with Guest Mentor Chris Daughtry

New York native Damaris Lewis is not your typical model. She brings the term multi-talented to life with her many hats, including professional dancer (look up “Prince’s Muse“), NBA Correspondent, and of course, fashion model. With her ongoing accomplishments with L’Oreal, Yves Saint Laurent, and Clarins, Damaris looks to change the world, letting kids know they can do even more than she has done.

Claim to fame: Damaris turned down a modeling contract offer after being discovered at age 13, due to fear of being robbed while living in the projects of Coney Island. It wasn’t until her sophomore year in high school that she officially signed on with Elite Model Management.

Fresh Air Fund 140th Birthday Celebration And 2016 Spring Benefit

Besides sharing her passion for basketball with the late legendary Prince, Damaris has had her fair share of successful collaborations and interesting partnerships, but one that really shares a special place in her heart is her work with the Garden of Dreams Foundation. Each year since 2014, she makes sure young adults who are less fortunate have the prom of their dreams. The organization is also connected to local community centers, hospitals and local sports teams to help out thousands of children and their families. Believing strongly in the power of mentorship, Damaris is all about giving back what was instilled in her as a child. “At a very young age, I saw what it meant to have people that are older than you looking out for you,” she expressed to The Root earlier this year.

11th Annual Garden Of Dreams Talent Show - Rehearsal

To learn more about the Garden of Dreams, check out the official website here.

To see what Damaris’s next awesome move will be follow her Instagram page!

