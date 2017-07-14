Vacation season is in full effect, and our favorite sister-girl Tamar Braxton is living her best life.

The soulful songstress looks carefree in these new photos/videos as she rocks the boat in a black bikini. Her hair is flowing and curly in the ocean wind:

Not to mention, the mother of one is looking snatched, in this hunter green suit:

The 40-year-old is fresh off a stunning BET Awards vocal performance, singing her hit “My Man.” We can’t wait to see what she does when she returns to the stage from vacation.

Tamar Braxton Is Living Her Best Life On Vacay was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Keyaira Kelly Posted July 14, 2017

