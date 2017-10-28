Serena’s Lil’ Champ! This New Pic Of Baby Alexis Will Melt Your Heart

Baby Alexis is baaaaack on Instagram and melting our hearts in the process!

On the two-month-old’s own verified page, her adoring parents Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian posted this beauty of their little girl “making moves.” It looks like she wants to give the world a big hug!

Take a look:

Awww!!! Look at her little toes!

She’s getting so big too!

This is one of our favorites:

We just love this little girl! She is everything just like her mama!

