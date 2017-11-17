Illinois Man Arrested For Trying To Buy Food With Drugs

One Illinois man is sitting in prison thinking about why he tried to buy fast food with drugs!

WIFR reports that a 34-year-old has been arrested after a restaurant employee says he tried to buy his food with drugs.

Darryl Ross was arrested just outside of the restaurant in the parking lot by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Police report that the employee went to hand Ross his food when he handed her four small bags with white rocks in them. At that, she took the food back and reported the issue to a Sheriff dining in the restaurant at the time.

Ross was detained at the parking lot and waited for more police to arrive. When searched they found seven baggies that tested positive for cocaine and two for heroin. The four bags that were handed to the fast food worker tested positive for heroin.

Ross was charged and arrested with, “intent to deliver 1-15 grams of cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Cocaine) and possession controlled substance (Heroin).”

(Source: WIFR)

(Photo Credit: ThinkStock Images)

Diannah Watson, BlackAmericaWeb.com Posted November 17, 2017

