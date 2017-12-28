No Surprise! Barack Obama Voted America’s ‘Most Admired Man’

Barack Obama may no longer be president, but for the 10th year in a row he’s still the “most admired man” in America, according to new survey data from Gallup.

The annual poll, taken every year but one since 1946, asks respondents to name their most admired man and woman, as well as their second choice.

Obama topped the competition with 17 percent of the vote. Donald Trump followed with 14 percent. After Trump was Pope Francis (3 percent) and the Rev. Billy Graham (2 percent), with several other political, spiritual and business leaders being named, including Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the Dalai Lama.

Musk and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos appeared on the list for the first time.

On the women’s side, Hillary Clinton was named the most admired for the 16th year in a row, with 9 percent of mentions. The former secretary of State and presidential candidate has been named most admired more than any other man or woman in polling history, according to Gallup, who notes that her 2017 polling numbers were the lowest in the past 15 years, making it unlikely for her to hold the top title for much longer.

Also on the list were former first lady Michelle Obama, with 7 percent, followed by Oprah Winfrey, with 4 percent. First lady Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Beyoncé Knowles and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley all made the cut.

A quarter of respondents could not name a man or woman they admired most, according to Gallup, and about a tenth named a relative or friend.

Meanwhile, Trump is one of few incumbent presidents who have not been named the most admired among all Americans.

Last year, Obama topped the list with 22 percent, while Trump garnered 15 percent. The 2017 results fell along party lines, with 35 percent of Republicans naming Trump as their most admired, and only 1 percent naming Obama. Among Democrats, 39 percent named Obama, and 3 percent picked Trump. Independents picked Obama over Trump for their most admired by a 3-point margin.

The survey was conducted Dec. 4–11 among 1,049 adults and has a margin of sampling error of 4 percentage points.

