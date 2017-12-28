News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Atlanta Anchor Amanda Davis Dies After Suffering Massive Stroke

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis died Tuesday night after reportedly suffering a “massive spontaneous stroke” at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Davis was on her way to attend her stepfather’s funeral in Texas.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Amanda Davis, an icon of the Atlanta press corps. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Amanda’s family, especially her daughter, during this difficult time,” Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said in a statement. Amanda’s smile was known to people across the entire metropolitan Atlanta region. Amanda lit up the screen and forged a bond with her viewers. Her absence will be felt for years to come.”

Davis has amassed many accolades during her career including 10 Southeast Regional Emmy Awards and the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists Pioneer of the Year Award.

Our prayers are with the Davis family.

RELATED STORIES:

Erica Garner Declared Brain Dead After Suffering Major Heart Attack

Rihanna Pleads To #EndGunViolence After Her First Cousin Is Killed In Barbados

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Atlanta Anchor Amanda Davis Dies After Suffering Massive Stroke

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Year End Crime Data Shows Baltimore And New…

Baltimore police recorded 343 homicides in the final days of 2017, marking a new record high for killings per capita…
12.29.17
American Eagle Outfitters Bracelet Accused Of Looking Like…

American Eagle is getting some serious backlash for a men’s bracelet that some say looks like a slave shackle. One…
12.29.17
What Is An Autonomic Disorder? Everything We Know…

Solange recently revealed that she's been quietly suffering from an autonomic disorder that caused her to cancel an upcoming New…
12.29.17
Heartbreaking: Erica Garner Is ‘Brain Dead’ Days After…

Erica Garner was declared brain dead as family and friends were called to say their goodbyes to the courageous activist…
12.29.17
Race Car Driver Lewis Hamilton Slammed For Mocking…

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful British race car driver in history, but right now he is getting some attention…
12.28.17
Donald Trump Made A Statement About Kwanzaa And…

It seems like Donald Trump is being forced to do some presidential duties and people are giving him the serious…
12.28.17
Judge Tells NYPD There’s No Good Reason To…

A judge ordered the NYPD to release documents related to the fatal police shooting of Ramarley Graham in 2012.
12.28.17
Not Having It: Chrissy Teigen Slams Flight For…

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend boarded a flight to Tokyo that turned back about four hours into the ride to…
12.28.17
Can Obamacare And Welfare Programs Survive 2018?

The future of Obamacare and entitlement programs will depend on the outcome of the 2018 midterm elections.
12.28.17
Arizona Man Murders His Entire Family Hours After…

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the gruesome incident.
12.28.17