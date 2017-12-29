Year End Crime Data Shows Baltimore And New York Going In Opposite Directions

Year End Crime Data Shows Baltimore And New York Going In Opposite Directions

The stark contrast has one city scrambling for solutions and progressives feeling vindicated in the other.

Baltimore police recorded 343 homicides by Wednesday evening, which set a new record for per capita killings in the city, The Baltimore Sun reported. This news comes on the heels of New York officials reporting that the city is just days away from reaching a homicide low not seen since the 1950s.

“You’ve got the young generation growing up, trying to be in gangs. It ain’t safe out here,” a 27-year-old Baltimore woman said, describing the increasing fear she feels in her neighborhood.

The escalating homicides rate in Baltimore is now 55.8 killings per 100,000 people, surpassing the previous record was 55.35 killings per 100,000 in 2015 when the city had 344 homicides. However, the population was higher by thousands two years ago. The most homicides in one year was 353 in 1993, but again, the city had about 100,000 residents. This news prompted Black conservatives, like Larry Elders, to spearhead the Black-on-Black crime taunt on social media—giving cover to White conservatives who are joining the chorus.

Meanwhile, progressives in New York City are feeling vindicated. Many predicted that the crime rate would skyrocket when Mayor Bill De Blasio said the police would end unconstitutional stop-and-risks that targeted communities of color. President Donald Trump, on the campaign trail, was one of the loudest critics who called for a nationwide stop-and-frisk policy to reduce crime in large cities. The number of homicides in fact dropped to just 286 by Wednesday, according to The New York Times, continuing a decline that began with aggressive policing under former Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Back in 1990, when the city was fighting the crack epidemic, there were 2,245 killings.

SOURCE:  Baltimore Sun, New York Times

