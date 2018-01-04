This Family’s Weight Loss Journey Will Inspire You To Stay Focused On Your Goals All 2018

A 32-year-old China-based photographer by the name of Jesse decided to help his overweight dad lose weight. Slowly but surely, his entire family joined in on the challenge, including his mom and then-pregnant wife.
Just six months ago, Jesse’s father was depressed, drinking heavily, and sporting a beer belly—but those days seem to be history. Watch the clip below for the ultimate inspiration to start your year off right. Then, visit Jesse’s page for details on how you can get fit.
