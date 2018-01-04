Is This How White People Feel All The Time?

The highly anticipated Black Panther film has some White people all in their vanilla feelings — and we’re all woke to it.

Even one of the film’s stars, Angela Bassett, gets some joy when Black folks laugh at White, racist tears.

YAAAASSS! Found it! My assistant told me about this video. Y'all are crazy & I love ya for it! xoAng https://t.co/O9NJY3arzN — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) January 4, 2018

"This is what white people get to feel like ALL THE TIME?!!!!" #AllTheTime Can somebody get this video to Ryan Coogler, @chadwickboseman @michaelb4jordan @Lupita_Nyongo @ImAngelaBassett @DanaiGurira and this dope ass cast & team so we can say thank you personally? Forreal tho pic.twitter.com/dQOJXxUoaB — Lee Edward Colston (@LeeColston2) December 19, 2017

Thanks to Ryan Coogler and the whole squad for being apart of history. Representation matters.

Also On Magic 95.9: