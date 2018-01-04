Is This How White People Feel All The Time?

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios
The highly anticipated Black Panther film has some White people all in their vanilla feelings — and we’re all woke to it.
Even one of the film’s stars, Angela Bassett, gets some joy when Black folks laugh at White, racist tears.
Thanks to Ryan Coogler and the whole squad for being apart of history. Representation matters.
