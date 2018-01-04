Cardi B & Bruno Mars Pay Homage To ‘In Living Color’ With The 90s Inspired ‘Finesse’ Video

Cardi B and Bruno Mars’ Finesse video is the hottest ish out on the internet right now. The In Living Color inspired visuals combine all the 90s elements we love. From fly girls to nostalgic colorful ensembles, Cardi and Brunojust dropped the best video 0f 2018 (so far.)

As if a collabo with Bruno isn’t huge in itself, Cardi is certainly kicking off the new year strong. The Bodak Yellow star joined the short list of artists to have three songs in the top 10 on the Hot 100 charts. And we’re sure Finesse is about to finesse its way to the top.

