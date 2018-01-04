News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Cardi B & Bruno Mars Pay Homage To ‘In Living Color’ With The 90s Inspired ‘Finesse’ Video

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Cardi B and Bruno Mars’ Finesse video is the hottest ish out on the internet right now. The In Living Color inspired visuals combine all the 90s elements we love. From fly girls to nostalgic colorful ensembles, Cardi and Brunojust dropped the best video 0f 2018 (so far.)

As if a collabo with Bruno isn’t huge in itself, Cardi is certainly kicking off the new year strong. The Bodak Yellow star joined the short list of artists to have three songs in the top 10 on the Hot 100 charts. And we’re sure Finesse is about to finesse its way to the top.

RELATED STORIES:

Cardi B Dropped This Beyonce Line After Offset Was Caught Cheating

Cardi B Gifts Fiance Offset A Custom Rolls-Royce For His 26th Birthday

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

Continue reading 19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here’s how we’re celebrating.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
See All Of Angela Bassett’s Best Red Carpet…

Click through the gallery for photos dating back to the early 1990's.
01.04.18
Civil Rights Groups Still Have Questions After Trump…

President Donald Trump dissolved his voter fraud commission in the face of several lawsuits and widespread criticism.
01.04.18
Tiffany Haddish Shows Us More Than Her Funny…

All eyes were definitely on her thighs!
01.04.18
Issa Bomb Cyclone?: Social Media Reacts To The…

When the bomb cyclone hit the town, everything shut down.
01.04.18
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 29th Annual Palm Springs International…

From Mary J. Blige to Octavia Spencer, we rounded up all your faves that rocked, er, walked the red carpet.
01.04.18
LET’S MAKEUP: See Rihanna’s Mattemoiselle Lipstick On Every…

Click through our gallery to help you decide which shade(s) to choose.
01.04.18
Lock Him Up! Maxine Waters Drops Glorious Tweets…

The California Congresswoman also wanted for Robert Mueller to know that she will always have his back.
01.04.18
Man Charged In The Murder Of Rihanna’s Cousin

A man has been brought before a judge in the shooting death of Rihanna‘s cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne. According to…
01.04.18
Black Girl Magic! Meet The 23-Year-Old Woman That…

Julia Nepper started undergrad when she was only 12-years-old!
01.04.18
Morning Slay: Ciara Goes Au Naturale For Instagram…

Ciara wanted to let all of social media know that she doesn’t need to glam up to slay! We’re used…
01.04.18