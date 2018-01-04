The First Epic Side Eye Of The Year Happened On Capitol Hill

Source: Ed Bock / Getty
This week, Alabama’s Doug Jones was sworn into the U.S. Senate and he brought along his openly gay son Carson Jones.
Who else was at the ceremony? None other than Vice President Mike Pence who has a lengthy history of anti-LGBT actions.
Perfect timing for Carson to give the best side eye of the year so far. Check it out below!
We feel your pain Carson.
