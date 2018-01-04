News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

The First Epic Side Eye Of The Year Happened On Capitol Hill

A senator's son didn't have time.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Young boy's face

Source: Ed Bock / Getty

This week, Alabama’s Doug Jones was sworn into the U.S. Senate and he brought along his openly gay son Carson Jones.

Who else was at the ceremony? None other than Vice President Mike Pence who has a lengthy history of anti-LGBT actions.

Perfect timing for Carson to give the best side eye of the year so far. Check it out below!

We feel your pain Carson.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading The First Epic Side Eye Of The Year Happened On Capitol Hill

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus, Lands His First…

Cordell walked in NYFW with his famous fathers', dad (Poppa Snoop!) last season.
01.05.18
Report: Black Girls With A Positive Racial Identity…

Black girls who are proud of their racial identity perform better academically than those with low self-esteem about their blackness.
01.05.18
Civil Rights Groups Still Have Questions After Trump…

President Donald Trump dissolved his voter fraud commission in the face of several lawsuits and widespread criticism.
01.04.18
Tiffany Haddish Shows Us More Than Her Funny…

All eyes were definitely on her thighs!
01.04.18
Lock Him Up! Maxine Waters Drops Glorious Tweets…

The California Congresswoman also wanted for Robert Mueller to know that she will always have his back.
01.04.18
Man Charged In The Murder Of Rihanna’s Cousin

A man has been brought before a judge in the shooting death of Rihanna‘s cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne. According to…
01.04.18
Black Girl Magic! Meet The 23-Year-Old Woman That…

Julia Nepper started undergrad when she was only 12-years-old!
01.04.18
Morning Slay: Ciara Goes Au Naturale For Instagram…

Ciara wanted to let all of social media know that she doesn’t need to glam up to slay! We’re used…
01.04.18
WTH? Fox News Doctor Claims Legalizing Weed Will…

The conservatives at Fox News are angry that marijuana is fully legal in California and foresee a dystopian future of…
01.04.18
There Are Calls To Boycott ‘Black Panther’ Because…

Black Panther is about to hit theaters on February 16, 2018. The highly anticipated movie stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o…
01.03.18