The First Epic Side Eye Of The Year Happened On Capitol Hill

This week, Alabama’s Doug Jones was sworn into the U.S. Senate and he brought along his openly gay son Carson Jones.

Who else was at the ceremony? None other than Vice President Mike Pence who has a lengthy history of anti-LGBT actions.

Perfect timing for Carson to give the best side eye of the year so far. Check it out below!

My 2018 aesthetic will be Carson Jones sideeyeing homophobe Mike Pence while his father, Doug Jones, is sworn into the US Senate. 😏 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/l21UJ37Q8p — DCHomos (@DCHomos) January 3, 2018

We feel your pain Carson.

Also On Magic 95.9: