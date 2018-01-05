It’s Ovah! Nicki Minaj and Nas Reportedly Break Up

It looks like Nicki Minaj and Nas are dunzos!

According to TMZ, sources close to the rap royalty couple told them that they broke up a few weeks ago “after the relationship ran out of steam.” This news comes after rumors were swirling earlier this week that the 35-year-old was pregnant.

Guess that’s not true!

The New York Daily News points out that the two had been dating since last May. Nicki admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that she and Nas were hanging out, despite her being celibate.

“I’m just chillin’ right now, I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man, I hate men,” she told Ellen.

However, “He’s the king of Queens,” Nicki explained. “and I’d like to think I’m the queen of Queens.”

She added: “He’s a rap legend, and so I have a lot of respect for him, but he’s kinda cute, too.”

Since that on-air conversation, the two had been all social media together.

The legend himself… #EscobarSeason A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

And this one:

For her birthday:

TMZ noted that now that their relationship is over, Nas will be focusing on his record label and his chicken and waffles joint, Sweet Chick, while Nicki will juggle her multiple business ventures outside of music.

Whatever the case may be, we hope the two can be friends somewhere down the road!

BEAUTIES: What did you think about the news of Nicki and Nas breaking up?

