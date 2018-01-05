Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe’s Family Are Living Their Best Lives In Ghana [PHOTOS]

While some of us suffer through winter or not so warm temperatures, Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe’s family are in Ghana living it up. The family is their having a beautiful vacation and making a lot of fans jealous. According to BET, Kodjoe wanted to visit where his roots are from.

In one of the captions he wrote, “6am Labadi Beach. Our future Football stars are out here getting it in at the first day break of the new year. Their faces show the love and passion for their sport. I remember spending all day playing football with kids I didnt know, but who became my best friends during my visits to Ghana. This week I’m in my father’s country with my family hosting the CAF Awards. Honored. #IloveGhana #ChildhoodMemories#UsedToBustTheirButtsOnThePitch” There are pictures of the happy couple holding hands while visiting stores as well. We hope they continue to enjoy their vacation!

