News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe’s Family Are Living Their Best Lives In Ghana [PHOTOS]

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Screening Of 20th Century Fox's 'Ferdinand' - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

While some of us suffer through winter or not so warm temperatures, Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe’s family are in Ghana living it up. The family is their having a beautiful vacation and making a lot of fans jealous. According to BET, Kodjoe wanted to visit where his roots are from.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

In one of the captions he wrote, “6am Labadi Beach. Our future Football stars are out here getting it in at the first day break of the new year. Their faces show the love and passion for their sport. I remember spending all day playing football with kids I didnt know, but who became my best friends during my visits to Ghana. This week I’m in my father’s country with my family hosting the CAF Awards. Honored. #IloveGhana #ChildhoodMemories#UsedToBustTheirButtsOnThePitch” There are pictures of the happy couple holding hands while visiting stores as well. We hope they continue to enjoy their vacation!

RELATED: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Sing For The Old School Challenge [VIDEO]

RELATED: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Check Gary With Da Tea For “Jinxing” Marriage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Through The Years [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Got That "Let's Stay Together" Glow [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Got That "Let's Stay Together" Glow [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Got That “Let’s Stay Together” Glow [PHOTOS]

Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Got That "Let's Stay Together" Glow [PHOTOS]

This is what love looks like when you're deep in the game.

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus, Lands His First…

Cordell walked in NYFW with his famous fathers', dad (Poppa Snoop!) last season.
01.05.18
Report: Black Girls With A Positive Racial Identity…

Black girls who are proud of their racial identity perform better academically than those with low self-esteem about their blackness.
01.05.18
Civil Rights Groups Still Have Questions After Trump…

President Donald Trump dissolved his voter fraud commission in the face of several lawsuits and widespread criticism.
01.04.18
Tiffany Haddish Shows Us More Than Her Funny…

All eyes were definitely on her thighs!
01.04.18
Lock Him Up! Maxine Waters Drops Glorious Tweets…

The California Congresswoman also wanted for Robert Mueller to know that she will always have his back.
01.04.18
Man Charged In The Murder Of Rihanna’s Cousin

A man has been brought before a judge in the shooting death of Rihanna‘s cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne. According to…
01.04.18
Black Girl Magic! Meet The 23-Year-Old Woman That…

Julia Nepper started undergrad when she was only 12-years-old!
01.04.18
Morning Slay: Ciara Goes Au Naturale For Instagram…

Ciara wanted to let all of social media know that she doesn’t need to glam up to slay! We’re used…
01.04.18
WTH? Fox News Doctor Claims Legalizing Weed Will…

The conservatives at Fox News are angry that marijuana is fully legal in California and foresee a dystopian future of…
01.04.18
There Are Calls To Boycott ‘Black Panther’ Because…

Black Panther is about to hit theaters on February 16, 2018. The highly anticipated movie stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o…
01.03.18