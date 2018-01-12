Camila Cabello Reveals Why She Left Fifth Harmony

News & Gossip
HOT 99.5's Jingle Ball - Performances

Source: WENN.com / WENN

It’s January 12th, which means Camila Cabello’s debut solo album ‘Camila’ which features her hit single ‘Havana,” is officially in stores and available for download on digital platforms like iTunes and Spotify.

With her debut album now being released, Cabello is also opening up about her decision to leave the group Fifth Harmony.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Cabello explained that her 2015 solo collaboration with Shawn Mendes, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, was what started the tension with the group. Other issues included her asking to help write lyrics for Fifth Harmony songs and being denied. Plus, things further soured when she began attending writing sessions with producers.

“I was just curious and I wanted to learn and I saw all these people around me making music, writing songs and being so free,” she said. “I just wanted to do that and it did not work.”

Eventually, she said, she was given an ultimatum.

“It became clear that it was not possible to do solo stuff and be in the group at the same time,” she said. So she made her choice, basing it on what she said was her conviction that “if anyone wants to explore their individuality, it’s not right for people to tell you no.”

Check out the rest of Cabello’s exclusive interview with The New York Times, by clicking here.

SOURCE: New York Times | IMAGE CREDIT: WENN

