TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Little Known Black History Fact: James Farmer

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

The late James Farmer rose to prominence as one of the more visible civil rights leaders of his time. On this day in 1998, Farmer was honored by President Bill Clinton with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Martin Luther King Day, just three days after his birthday.

Farmer was born January 12, 1920 in Marshall, Texas to educator parents. Farmer’s father was a professor at Wiley College, an HBCU. Despite the middle-class life he was provided, Farmer was not shielded from racism, experiencing that harsh reality when he was just a boy.

A child prodigy, Farmer entered Wiley at the age of 14, and excelled as a member of the debate team. Upon leaving Wiley in 1938 and earning a degree from Howard University’s School of Divinity in 1941, the teachings of Gandhi influenced his thinking much like it did Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Farmer helped co-found the Congress of Racial Equality, better known as CORE, in the early ’40’s but was involved sporadically in its inception. However, in 1961 while working for the NAACP, Farmer was elected CORE’s National Director, which thrust him into the limelight alongside King and others in the burgeoning civil rights movement. The first of the Freedom Rides, a term Farmer coined, also took place that year in a bid to end segregation on buses across state lines.

Because he was a political moderate, he didn’t immediately align the fight for racial equality for Black citizens with other left-wing campaigns of the time, which differed from King’s approach. As a result, Farmer stepped down from CORE and entered politics, running unsuccessfully against Shirley Chisholm for a U.S. Congress seat in New York in the late ’60’s.

Farmer left Washington in frustration but remained politically active and co-founded the Fund for an Open Society and leading the group until 1999. In the latter part of his career, he taught at the University of Mary Washington in Virginia.

Farmer passed in July 1999 after suffering from complications from diabetes.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
21 items
FAB FINDS: 21 Fitness Items To Help You…

Amp up your work out gear to get toned and fine for the New Year with these must have plus-size…
01.15.18
White Woman Sprays Sulfuric Acid On Her Own…

Staten Island's Lisa Dunn has a long history of self-harm.
01.15.18
Mother Of Woman ‘Dumped’ From Baltimore Hospital In…

Cheryl, the 22-year-old's mother, told CBS News that the University of Maryland Medical Center just disposed of her child as…
01.15.18
Priceless! ‘Sh—thole’ Projected On Trump Hotel To Protest…

The words “This Place is a Sh—thole” were projected onto the front wall above the entrance to the hotel Saturday…
01.15.18
WATCH: Barack Obama Recounts Malia Obama’s College Move-In…

During an interview with David Letterman, Barack Obama reflected on what it was like to send his oldest daughter Malia…
01.15.18
Black Voters Should Hold GOP Candidates Accountable At…

Black folks should hold GOP candidates accountable if they refuse to denounce President Donald Trump’s “sh—hole” comment at MLK Day…
01.15.18
30-Year-Old Opens First Black Woman-Owned Student Loan Debt…

One Philadelphia native has decided to mark her milestone year by opening a student loan debt repayment that is the…
01.13.18
MLK’s Nephew Says Trump’s Not Racist

Despite the president’s recent inflammatory comments, Martin Luther King Jr.‘s Nephew doesn’t believe that Donald Trump is racist. Newton Farris…
01.13.18
12 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Marie Claire’s 2018 Image Maker…

Last night was all about the stars celebrating their glam squads.
01.12.18
Dash Cam Video Shows Black Arkansas Teen’s Deadly…

Newly released dash cam video showed a struggle involving a Black teen that ended in police fatally shooting him in…
01.13.18