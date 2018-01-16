National
Home > National

CVS To Get Rid Of All Photoshopped Beauty Ads

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

In an effort to stop the propagation of unrealistic images that effect young girls, CVS is putting a stop to photoshop to their beauty ads. The pharmacy store chain made the announcement recently that it will begin displaying the new altered-free ads in April.

The move is one that many companies are taking, especially after France announced their stand against photoshop last year, along with photo giant Getty Images. The beauty images from CVS will be feature a special watermark on the ads to show that the photos have not been touched up or airbrushed. By the year 2020, CVS intends to have all of their ads free of photoshop. In the meantime, beauty ads that are created by CVS will feature the actual watermark while those companies who ads are photoshopped will be labeled as such.

In making these major changes to their products, Vice President of CVS Health and President of CVS Pharmacy Helena B. Foulkes shared with Women’s Wear Daily, “The connection between the propagation of unrealistic body images and negative health effects, especially in girls and young women, has been established,” she said. “As a purpose-led company, we strive to do our best to assure all of the messages we are sending to our customers reflect our purpose of helping people on their path to better health.”

Let’s see if other companies will continue to follow suit!

DON’T MISS:

Solange Claps Back After Magazine Photoshops Her Image On The Cover: ‘Don’t Touch My Hair’

Tamar Braxton Provides Receipts For Haters Who Say She Photoshopped Her Body

Rihanna Blocks Racist Troll For Erasing Her Melanin With Photoshop

[ione_media_gallery id=”2698183″ overlay=”true”]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M…

Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.
01.17.18
#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This…

The former First Lady makes being 53-years-old look utterly flawless.
01.17.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black…

CNN’s Angela Rye is not one to come for if you are a Republican who defends the president’s racism. Trump’s…
01.17.18
David Clarke Had A Sunken Place Meltdown After…

The former sheriff made a fool out of himself -- again.
01.17.18
LET’S MAKEUP: How To Recreate June Ambrose’s Sheer…

June rocked this day to night look all weekend during the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards Dinner and show.
01.17.18
Conservative Teen Challenges Ben Carson For Title Of…

CJ Pearson is challenging his fellow Black conservatives for the title of the most mind-blowingly misguided cape-wearer for the president in existence.
01.17.18
Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber…

Jackie has used her voice to bring Black women to the table with beauty brands.
01.17.18
Tarana Burke Urges New York Lawmakers To Pass…

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, wants sexual abuse survivors to have an easier time in seeking justice…
01.17.18
CVS To Get Rid Of All Photoshopped Beauty…

“It really is a health-care issue and part of what we want to stand for in beauty.”
01.17.18
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Who Rocked Their Plus Size…

Take a vote to tell us who rocked their curves the best!
01.17.18