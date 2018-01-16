Chrissy Teigen Has Offered To Pay McKayla Maroney’s $100K Fine To Get Out Of Her NDA

Chrissy Teigen is not only one of Twitter’s funniest souls, but also constantly speaks her mind and stands up for what she believes in. On Tuesday morning, Teigen offered her support to former Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney in a huge way: The model, host, and author said that she would be “absolutely honored” to pay a $100,000 fine that the gymnast might face for violating a nondisclosure agreement with USA Gymnastics, which would come into play if she choses to speak at the sentencing for disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar.

The entire principle of this should be fought – an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla. pic.twitter.com/lsBEgEqZpD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2018

Maroney revealed in October of 2017 that she had been sexually abused by Nassar from age 13 until she left gymnastics at age 20. Back in 2016, McKayla received a $1.25 million settlement from USA Gymnastics following the organization learned of the doctor’s actions. That settlement included an NDA with a $100,000 penalty if she ever spoke about the abuse, which is what Teigen is offering to help with. Maroney is suing USA Gymnastics, the United States Olympic Committee and Michigan State University for allegedly forcing her “to agree to a nondisparagement clause and confidentiality provision.”

There are 98 victims and family members currently scheduled to make statements at Nassar’s sentencing, which starting on Tuesday. Nassar has been accused of sexual abuse by 140 women, including former Olympians Aly Raisman, Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas.

Big shoutout to Chrissy Teigen for the amazing gesture.

