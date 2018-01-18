News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Forever My (First) Lady! Former President Obama Sends Michelle The Sweetest Birthday Message

Barack always know how to say the right thing!

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-TRUMP-INAUGURATION

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

It’s no secret that former President Barack Obama’s sun rises and sets on wife Michelle Obama. This exact sentiment was seen on Wednesday as he wished the former First Lady a 54th birthday on social media.

On Instagram, he posted a loving throwback picture of the two with him giving her the most adoring look.

“You’re not only my wife and the mother of my children, you’re my best friend. I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day. Happy Birthday, @MichelleObama,” he wrote.

Awwww….

Obviously, Michelle gave her husband a tremendous shout-out for being such a loving and wonderful husband.

“Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning. You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old. And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you. I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are,” the birthday girl wrote.

 

We just adore them!!! If this isn’t relationship goals, we don’t know what else is!

RELATED NEWS:

#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This White Bikini!

GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama’s Business Fierce Look

Ha! Former President Obama Throws Shade At Trump, Says He Has More Twitter Followers

38 Photos Of Michelle & Barack Obama’s Undying Love

38 photos Launch gallery

38 Photos Of Michelle & Barack Obama’s Undying Love

Continue reading 38 Photos Of Michelle & Barack Obama’s Undying Love

38 Photos Of Michelle & Barack Obama’s Undying Love

FLOTUS &amp; POTUS are our ultimate relationship goals – here’s why.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Told A Racist Lie That She Was…

Lizzie Dunn was outed as a liar.
01.18.18
Facts: If Fried Chicken-Eating Trump Were Black, He…

We all know that if Trump were Black, he would be labeled obese, and therefore unfit for office.
01.18.18
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M…

Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.
01.17.18
#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This…

The former First Lady makes being 53-years-old look utterly flawless.
01.17.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black…

CNN’s Angela Rye is not one to come for if you are a Republican who defends the president’s racism. Trump’s…
01.17.18
David Clarke Had A Sunken Place Meltdown After…

The former sheriff made a fool out of himself -- again.
01.17.18
LET’S MAKEUP: How To Recreate June Ambrose’s Sheer…

June rocked this day to night look all weekend during the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards Dinner and show.
01.17.18
Conservative Teen Challenges Ben Carson For Title Of…

CJ Pearson is challenging his fellow Black conservatives for the title of the most mind-blowingly misguided cape-wearer for the president in existence.
01.17.18
Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber…

Jackie has used her voice to bring Black women to the table with beauty brands.
01.17.18
Tarana Burke Urges New York Lawmakers To Pass…

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, wants sexual abuse survivors to have an easier time in seeking justice…
01.17.18