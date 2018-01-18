Forever My (First) Lady! Former President Obama Sends Michelle The Sweetest Birthday Message

It’s no secret that former President Barack Obama’s sun rises and sets on wife Michelle Obama. This exact sentiment was seen on Wednesday as he wished the former First Lady a 54th birthday on social media.

On Instagram, he posted a loving throwback picture of the two with him giving her the most adoring look.

“You’re not only my wife and the mother of my children, you’re my best friend. I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day. Happy Birthday, @MichelleObama,” he wrote.

Awwww….

Obviously, Michelle gave her husband a tremendous shout-out for being such a loving and wonderful husband.

“Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning. You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old. And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you. I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are,” the birthday girl wrote.

We just adore them!!! If this isn’t relationship goals, we don’t know what else is!

