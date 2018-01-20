Rapper Fredo Santana Dead At 27

Rapper Fredo Santana has passed away.

According to reports the Chicago rapper, born Derrick Coleman died due to a seizure. He was found by his girlfriend. He recently had suffered kidney and Liver failure, possibly due to his addiction to lean which he had discussed.

Lean is also known to cause seizures.

Santana rose to fame in the Chicago rap “drill” scene along with his cousin Chief Keef and fellow rappers Lil Durk and Lil Reese. In the Keef classic song “I Don’t Like” the lyric “Fredo in the cut, that’s a scary sight” became legendary and help propel him to stardom. In 2013 Fredo appeared in a track with Kendrick Lamar titled “Jealous”

Fredo was only 27 years old.

