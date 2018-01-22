Who’s Rory Farquharson? 3 Facts About Malia Obama’s Rumored Boyfriend

Photo by

Who’s Rory Farquharson? 3 Facts About Malia Obama’s Rumored Boyfriend

Here's what we know about Farquharson.

Malia Obama was recently spotted with her rumored boyfriend Rory Farquharson in New York City recently. But social media users want to know more about the guy that is making a big impression on Barack and Michelle Obama‘s oldest daughter.

Here are three interesting facts about Farquaharson:

  1. He is British: Farquaharson, a 19-year-old student who began attending Harvard last year, had lived with his family in Woodbridge, England, a historical riverside town that has a population of 11,000, according to UK’s The Sun. He is seemingly enjoying his time in the U.S. with Obama, who joined him in a walk in NYC’s Soho neighborhood Saturday.
  2. He comes from a finance industry legacy: Obama’s rumored guy is the son of Charles Farquaharson, 57, a chief executive of Insight Investment Management Limited. His mother Catherine Farquaharson, 58, is a qualified accountant, according to The Sun.
  3. He went to boarding school: Farquaharson formerly attended a boarding school overseas. He was named the “head boy” at the prestigious Rugby School from 2015 to 2016 in Rugby, England, The Telegraph reported. Farquharson was described as “popular” and “quite a catch,” said one of his school friends. He also represented his school in golf and rugby matches as well as was a member of the school’s chemistry club, the Blue Bunsen Society.

Conversations about the eldest Obama daughter, who follows her parents at Harvard, have turned from her academics to her love life on social media since she was first spotted with Farquharson in November when they attended a football game between Harvard and Yale. Many people showed love for the former first daughter’s developing relationship with Farquharson.

SOURCE: The Sun, The Telegraph

10 photos Launch gallery

