News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Your Favorite Album Cover Could Become Animated Thanks To This Artist

He's bringing new life to still images.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Everyone meet Darryl Sharp Jr.

"cheer up"

A post shared by Darryl Sharp Jr. (@darrylthesharp) on

 

He’s a Virginia raised, L.A. based designer who’s putting his own spin on pop culture. His most eye-popping work involves the animation of famous album covers.

album cover animation "scary hours" EP by @champagnepapi

A post shared by Darryl Sharp Jr. (@darrylthesharp) on

 

Along with this, he’s even made funny short videos about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for Funny or Die. Swipe through to watch the clip and check out more of Darryl’s dope work!

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Your Favorite Album Cover Could Become Animated Thanks To This Artist

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Hospitalized Just Two Days After Receiving…

She is expected to make a full recovery.
01.25.18
Madewell And J. Crew Extend Their Sizes For…

Cue Ginuwine voice: Now there's more room in their jeans.
01.25.18
Former Gymnast Mattie Larson Purposely Harmed Herself To…

Larson said she attempted to force a concussion in order to avoid contact with Larry Nassar.
01.25.18
Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian…

The Oscar winner's boycott continues.
01.25.18
Alabama Teacher Tells Students To ‘Turn The N-Word…

Another day, another teacher negatively impacting Black students. 
01.24.18
Cop Caught Lying After Video Shows Him Body-Slamming…

Imagine if there wasn't video.
01.24.18
Bank Of America Charges Fee To Customers Who…

Bank of America raised its e-banking fees for customers with low balances.
01.24.18
Laverne Cox Makes History As First Trans Woman…

Her empowering message challenges us all to love who we are.
01.24.18
TBS & CNN Sued For Racial Discrimination

TBS and CNN have been slammed with a lawsuit from a former employee, who saw a major lack of diversity…
01.23.18
RIP: Jesse ‘Smiley’ Rutland, Co-Creator Of ‘The Harlem…

He was one of the innovators behind the dance craze.
01.23.18