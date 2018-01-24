Your Favorite Album Cover Could Become Animated Thanks To This Artist

Everyone meet Darryl Sharp Jr.

"cheer up" A post shared by Darryl Sharp Jr. (@darrylthesharp) on Oct 25, 2015 at 8:04pm PDT

He’s a Virginia raised, L.A. based designer who’s putting his own spin on pop culture. His most eye-popping work involves the animation of famous album covers.

Along with this, he’s even made funny short videos about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for Funny or Die. Swipe through to watch the clip and check out more of Darryl’s dope work!

