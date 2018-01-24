Your Favorite Album Cover Could Become Animated Thanks To This Artist

Source: Rick Kern / Getty
Everyone meet Darryl Sharp Jr.
He’s a Virginia raised, L.A. based designer who’s putting his own spin on pop culture. His most eye-popping work involves the animation of famous album covers.
Along with this, he’s even made funny short videos about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for Funny or Die. Swipe through to watch the clip and check out more of Darryl’s dope work!
