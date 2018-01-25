News & Gossip
Jill Scott’s Estranged Husband Wants Prenup, Wants $500K Of Her Hard-Earned Money

Sir, get why can't you get a job on your own?

It looks like Jill Scott’s estranged husband is on the same ish Mary J. Blige’s Kednu Isaacs is on.

Bossip reports that Mike Dobson believes the prenup he signed with the Grammy-nominated singer should be invalid.

Apparently, Dobson believes that he was coerced into their prenup agreement’s confidentiality clause by speaking to the media about the divorce. From there he feels that he is in entitled to $500,000 for the  pain and suffering he allegedly endured during and after their year-long union.

“Mike Dobson wrote in court papers that three weeks before his wedding, Scott and her lawyer pressured him to sign a prenup they drafted. He said he didn’t have a lawyer and felt coerced, but did so because he loved Scott. Dobson is firing back on Scott’s surprise 2017 divorce complaint, countersuing the singer and demanding their prenup declared invalid and their marital assets split down the middle,” Bossip reported.

According to the paper he filed “To (Scott), marriage is a matter of trivial convenience at best and a dispensable annoyance at worst, evidenced by the lightness, dismissiveness, and dehumanization,” Dobson’s countersuit reads.

“(Scott) never attempted to salvage the marriage, which she strenuously endeavored to destroy.”

Meanwhile, the two never shared their own biological children together, just a son from her prior relationship.

Our take: Sir…get a job.

Jill Scott Calls It Quits After One Year Of Nuptials

Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film With Queen Latifah And Jill Scott

Jill Scott Shares Her Harvey Weinstein Story: ‘He Was So Nasty And So Rude’

 

