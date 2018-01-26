Happy Birthday Anita Baker From The TJMS!

The Tom Joyner Morning Show wishes Anita Baker a very happy birthday! Born in Toledo, Ohio and raised in Detroit, Michigan Baker sings songs that transcends time. She started out in the group Chapter 8 before breaking off for a solo career that birthed her first album The Songtress and hit song Angel. She’ll be returning to the stage on the 2018 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruise!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10