No Filter: 8 Sundance Movies To Look Out For

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty
This weekend ended one of the biggest independent film festivals in the world, the Sundance Film Festival.
Everything from comedies to political dramas made an appearance at the 10-day long event and hopefully we can expect their release sometime this year.
Some recognizable stars were definitely there to rep their movies. Swipe through to check out seven flicks we think should be on your radar and the talent that’s bringing them to life!
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10