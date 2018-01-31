Ne-Yo And Wife Welcome New Son After Almost Losing Him

Ne-Yo and his wife just Crystal experienced a scary moment! The couple just had to have an emergency c-section because the umbilical chord was wrapped around the baby’s neck twice. Luckily OBGYN Dr. Sherry Ross acted fast and delivered their son safe.
No word on the baby’s full name but Crystal referred to him as SJ. This is the couples second child together and Ne-Yo has another child from a prior relationship.
Cuteness Overload: Our Favorite Celebrity Babies Born In 2016
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Dream Kardashian
Source:Instagram
1 of 10
2. Ella-Loren Sumpter
Source:Instagram
2 of 10
3. Sutton Joseph Jr.
Source:Instagram
3 of 10
4. Caleb Kelechi
Source:Getty
4 of 10
5. Luna Simone Stephens
Source:Instagram
5 of 10
6. York Banks Asla
Source:Instagram
6 of 10
7. Theodore James Kushner
Source:Instagram
7 of 10
8. Ace Tucker
Source:Instagram
8 of 10
9. Khari Barbie Maxwell
Source:Instagram
9 of 10
10. Heiress Diana Harris
Source:Instagram
10 of 10