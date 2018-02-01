Charm City
Pay Your Parking Tickets TODAY! Amnesty Is On NOW!

One of the best iniatives that Mayor Pugh has issued is the Parking Amnesty program. For the next two days, Baltimore City is waiving fees and other penalty charges on parking tickets.

The press release for the Amnesty program stated, “To qualify, the full original fine amount must be paid. An amnesty notice will be mailed in mid-January to all eligible motorists. If the original fine amount is paid, all accumulated monthly penalty charges and the City’s $25 flag fee will be waived.”

Fees will not be waived for for bad checks, towing, booting, and the storage of your impounded vehicle.

To pay your tickes, you can pay online, by phone, by mail or in person at the Abel Wolman Building, 200 N. Holliday Street. If you do walk in, you must bring your amnesty form.

Amnesty ends on February 2nd.

